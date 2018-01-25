Best cases to protect your Razer Phone

Keep your Razer Phone out of harm's way with one of these cases

Razer is a company mostly known for its gaming hardware, so it was a little surprising when news that the company had acquired phone-maker Nextbit, broke out last year.

Eleven months later, Razer pushed out the first fruits of this acquisition – the Razer Phone. Keeping true to its essence, Razer’s first smartphone is a device build with gaming in mind. Nevertheless, the Razer Phone has a lot of features that will please non-gamers too.

Available for $699 unlocked, the Razer Phone does not come cheap. However, if the world’s first smartphone with a 120Hz display has stolen your heart, you might want to consider also investing in a protective case for it. After all, you wouldn’t want this costly device to suffer any accidents, would you?

Official Razer Phone Cases

Price: starting at $19.99

Razer offers a series of official cases via its official webstore. The Thin case is the most affordable of the bunch at $19.99. It’s a thin polycarbonate shell that ensures users will be able to maintain the original look and feel without any added bulk.

Razer also offers the soft-touch silicone Word Case with microfiber inner lining for $29.99 (available in Black, White, Green) and a Rugged case which features a polycarbonate hard shell exterior and soft TPU inner lining. It’s sold for $39.99 a pop.

Orzly Case

Price: starting at $7.99

The Razer Phone is available only with a Black paint job. But the Orzly case collection lets you add a dash of color to your Razer handheld mobile gaming device. The accessories are made of an ergonomic silicone gel shell, designed to be comfortable when gaming, and protective while traveling.

Orzly cases are available in Black, Red or White for $7.99 or in Green, Orange or in Hot Pink for $10.49.

Feitenn Case

Price: $11.99

Want your Razer Phone to look more stylish? The Feitenn Case will help you give the phone a makeover.

The PU Leather case surrounds all the edges, covering the whole phone on front and back. It also works as an adjustable built-in-stand for when you’re watching videos on YouTube or Netflix.

The Feitenn Case also comes with a card slot and currency pocket, so it also doubles as a wallet. It’s available in four color options including Black, Grey, Red, and Blue.

Mustaner Case

Price: $11.99

A second wallet case that can also be used as a stand makes the list. It’s offered by Mustaner and is made of PU leather, along with soft TPU for the back shell.

Like in the case of the Feitenn case, the Mustaner accessory comes with a dedicated credit card/cash compartment. It’s available in Black or Brown.

Tudia Case

Price: $12.90

The Tudia Case family offers rugged protection in a slim design. The accessories take advantage of a dual layer design which combines premium quality polycarbonate for the outer layer with a TPU rubberized gel skin.

The cases feature raised edges to protect the display against scratches. You can pick up a Tudia Case for the Razer Phone in Rose Gold, Metallic Slate, Mint or Matte Black.

SopiGuard Case

Price: $10.99

Check out this cool-looking vinyl sticker case designed to offer advanced protection. The protective covering is made from premium-grade vinyl that’s tear-and-crack resistant and unlike other cases in this list keeps the Razer logo intact on the back.

SopiGuard lets also you customize the case in a variety additional colors and finishes.

As-Guard Case

Price: $7.89

As-Guard’s case for the Razer Phone is quite slim, but thanks to the shock absorbent and scratch resistant gel TPU material it will keep your Razor Phone from scratching and bruising.

A special dotted texture interior prevents air bubbles from forming at the back of the phone. The As-Guar Case is up for grabs in Matte Black or Clear.