How to keep people from seeing when you were last active on Instagram

Social media today gives us the tools to easily spy on family and friends. Case in point, Instagram just implement a new feature which allows your subscribers to see when you were last active in the app.

In order to view this information, one has to access Direct Messages. So unless you’ve been messaging back and forth with someone, they won’t be able to keep tabs on you and vice versa.

The feature is enabled by default in Instagram, but fortunately, those who want to keep their Instagram activity a secret can do so by disabling the option.

Social media has been feeding our innate desire for control for years now. Features like “Last seen” on Facebook seem innocent enough, but unfortunately, they can quickly be turned into tools for fueling unhealthy obsessions.

If you’re the more private type, you probably don’t appreciate Instagram latest addition. Luckily, this quick tutorial will show you how to turn the feature off, so you can continue to browse Instagram without feeling like someone is watching you from the shadows.

Open the Instagram app on your device Tap on the Profile icon locate in the bottom right corner Tap on Settings (three dots located in the top right corner) Scroll down until you see Show Activity Status It will be on by default, so you’ll have to toggle it off Close Instagram Relaunch the app. Your Direct Messages should look like this now:

A word of warning., however. Yes, your subscribers won’t be able to see your online activity, but you won’t be able to see theirs either. A quick check to your Direct Messages will reveal the info is no longer displayed. But that’s alright, though. You like to respect people’s privacy, right?