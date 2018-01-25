TomTop shaves $350 off the Zhiyun Crane Plus 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer (Promoted Deals)

Online retailer, TomTop is back again with an excellent deal on the Zhiyun Crane Plus 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer.

Previously available for a pretty hefty $899, the stabilizer is currently on sale with 37% off, which has brought the price down to $569. But wait there’s more. Use the CYJP3 coupon code at checkout to get an additional $20 off and pay just $549. The promotion is valid until 28 February.

Zhiyun Crane is a hand-held 3-axis that’s designed for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras with a weight of up 2.5 kg. All three axis of the gimbal can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing for unlimited shooting angle options.

Like many gimbals, the Crane employs self-balancing brushless motors along three axes – pan, tilt, and roll – to eliminate unwanted movement and stabilize shaky video footage.

The Crane is designed for one-handed operations, so you can easily access controls with your thumb. There’s a button for taking photos (single press) or starting videos (double press), and the Power button can also be used for camera shooting control (only after the camera is connected to the stabilizer).

The Zhiyun Crane also takes advantage of a MotionMemory function which allows users to set up advanced camera movements and save them for future use. Battery life is expected to last between 12h to 18h.

Zhiyun Crane Plus 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilize is a great purchase for photographers looking to do time lapse, record star trails, moving nighttime traffic or capture the passage of time over nighttime landscapes thanks to its high-precision object tracking tech.

Think the Zhiyun Crane would be a worthy addition to your life? Go place an order for it, right now!