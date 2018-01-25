This $50 outdoor speaker is extremely durable and doubles as a 7,000mAh power bank

Are you an avid camper, hiker, or general outdoors-man type of person? You’ll probably love today’s Deal of the Day, the water-resistant, shock-proof, and dust-proof FX100 speaker.

From Treblab, it’s all you need to take your favorite music, audiobooks, or podcasts with you when you’re out and about. Don’t worry about the elements as this speaker can probably withstand the elements better than you.

With enough juice to power 30 hours of music on a single charge, there’s definitely enough juice to share. In fact, you can do just that; the internal 7000mAh battery can provide a charge for your phone.

If the great outdoors is always calling you, you’ll love the FX100. This rugged, water-resistant speaker is certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and IPX4 water resistant making it fully equipped to endure all types of adventures — all while keeping the party going. External noise is no match for the newly-developed speakers — just turn the volume up and absorb true 360º surround sound, thumping bass, and crystal clear highs in the outdoors.

Features

Don’t worry about accidental drops or splashes — this speaker is tough as nails

Enjoy elite, undistorted Bluetooth audio out in the open

Power your mobile devices w/ the built-in 7000mAh rechargeable power bank

Listen for a whopping 30 hours on a single charge

Attach it to your daypack w/ the included carabiner for easy transit

Where to Buy

If the Treblab FX100 sounds like your type of speaker, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and snag one for less than $50. At 33% off, it’s one heck of a bargain. Hurry, though, the sale won’t last forever.