Michael Kors summons Spring by adding new colors to its Access smartwatch lineup

Spring is almost here or so would Michael Kors would have us believe. The fashion brand just unveiled its Spring 2018 collection which includes quite a few new options under the Michael Kors Access line of smartwatches.

If you were looking for a smartwatch for your girlfriend or wife for Valentine’s Day, the new Access Sofies arrive just in time. Designed for stylish women, the intelligent timepiece now comes in four new color options including two-tone rose gold, blush rose-gold, brilliant blue sky, and a gold-tone with white silicone-wrapped links.

Vice-versa, if you were searching for a gift for your pretentious boyfriend/husband, you might not have to look further than the new Access Grayson versions. Customers can have their pick at a silver-tone + black model or a dark green one.

Like the older models, the new Access Grayson and Access Sofie smartwatches run Android Wear 2.0 and harness the AI wits of the Google Assistant to do your bidding. On top of that, the wearables get the My Social micro-app which allows users to pull photos from Facebook and Instagram to turn them into watch faces.

What’s more, Michael Kors has also introduced a new micro-app called My Next, which will keep owners informed of upcoming birthday and anniversaries.

If you’ve taken a fancy to one of the new Access smartwatches, then you’ll be glad to hear they are expected to go on sale later today in the official Michael Kors web store for $350 a pop.