Google introduces Bulletin: Makes everyone a reporter

Google has launched an app that allows you to tell your own story by capturing photos, videos, and text from your phone to post publicly.

Bulletin by Google is a way for everyone to be their own reporter without the need for a dedicated website or medium. Instead, anyone can build a story using information readily available to them and publish their own take on a story.

The aim of Bulletin is to share local stories about your community and make it an effortless experience to do so straight from your phone. Ultimately, Google wants to help individuals to curate and share those stories that aren’t being told. Think of it as a strange blend of Instagram stories and Google Now that highlights specific stories that are extremely relevant to you given your location.

I think this is a great idea to help curate news that is relevant to you and ultimately otherwise would go unnoticed.

Bulletin is currently in a limited pilot, which is currently only available in Nashville, TN and Oakland, CA. To be considered for the pilot you’ll need to request early access.

