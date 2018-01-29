Get 30% off DODOCOOL’s 20,100mAh PD Power Bank

Hands up if you have ever been stuck somewhere unable to charge your dying phone? If you’ve been in that situation one-too-many times, then it’s time to invest in a power bank – a compact and highly portable battery charger that you can carry with you to power your mobile devices.

Like the one DODOCOOL has on sale right now. The PD Power Bank boasts a 20,100mAh capacity and can add extra battery life to most USB-powered devices including Android or iOS phones. Users can charge up to two USB-A powered devices and one USB-C powered device at the same time.

Using a Power Delivery-enabled USB-C charger, customers can fully recharge a USB-C device in about 3 hours, which is up to 6.5 times faster than with a standard 1A charger.

Using the battery pack is quite straightforward – charging automatically starts when a device is connected and four LED indicators show the exact battery levels at a glance.

The DODOCOOL PD Power Bank is quite compact at 7.40 x 2.60 x 0.92 inches / 188.00 x 66.00 x 23.40 mm, so it can easily travel with you in your bag or backpack.

The battery pack is usually sold for $65.99, but until March 30, interested customers can get it with a 30% off discount. Just follow the link below, select your country of origin and generate the discount code. Once you have the code, you can go ahead and buy the power bank from Amazon for only $46.19.

Buy the DODOCOOL PD Power Bank