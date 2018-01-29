Learn how to build Android apps, just $14.99 today!

Are you an aspiring Android developer or someone who is just getting started in creating mobile apps and games? What are you using as a resource for help? Have any videos? What about specific tutorials? Please don’t tell us you’re learning from a book. Get wise. Learn from someone who knows what they’re talking about — someone like Rob Percival.

Rob Percival is a self-described coding geek, and heads the popular Web hosting and design service Eco Web Hosting. He is passionate about passing on his knowledge to eager students, which has led him to run Code School in Cambridge, England every summer. Additionally, he is an influential online instructor and looks to guide students through tutorials such as those in this course.

About

As part of our Deal of the Day promotion, we’re currently offering bundle which includes more than 37.5 hours worth of lectures, spanning 88 lectures. Priced at only $14.99, it’s a small price to pay for a lifetime’s worth of education!

Indeed, this is a set of course to help you create real, usable apps for Android. And, because it’s some of the most recent stuff you’ll find, there’s plenty here on Android O. By the time you are done you will know how to create an Instagram clone, a Super Mario clone, and much more.

Moreover, you’ll learn how to wok with maps, geo-location, media, images, data, and everything essential to knocking together a killer app. We’re talking education to help build some 23 apps.

Features

Access 88 lectures & 37.5 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to build & design secure Android apps avoiding Android Vulnerabilities

Work w/ Android layout tools to design attractive & responsive layouts

Use SQLite as local database storage & MySQL as remote database storage

Build apps w/ a real-time database using Firebase

Create clones of real world apps & online games like Twitter, Tic Tace Toe and Find My Phone

Where to Buy

If you’re interested in picking up this bundle, you can purchase the entire kit for a mere $14.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Worth roughly $200, it’s a fraction of the normal cost. And, when you think about it, this is a drop in the bucket when it comes to your future career or side job in development.