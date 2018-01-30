Complete Computer Science Bundle: 78 hours of coding and design for $19

In the eyes of many, a college education is the obvious step for heading off towards a career in a field of interest. Unfortunately, life gets in the way for a lot of people and things don’t go as well as they’d like. Time constraints, cost, and prerequisite education can stand in the way of a practical and desirable degree.

It’s 2018 which means it’s time to stop living by the old standards and obstacles. Do you want to learn a new trade or skill? Get out there and do it. Make it happen on your own time and continue to work or go to school.

We’re here to help you get an education in coding and design. Our Deal of the Day for today is an 8-course training bundle on all sorts interesting stuff that could lead to your next pay raise or new career.

Spread over more than 78 hours of content, you’ll be up to speed on key programming languages, including C Programming, Java, C++, and Python. Moreover, you’ll have coursework on data structures and algorithms in Java and SQL. Rounding things out, you will learn micro-computing and basic electronics in Raspberry Pi and the Internet of Things. The Case Studies will help you learn how tech giants like Apple, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook found success.

Don’t miss out on this offer to get all eight courses for only $19 before it expires.

Heads up: All products, services, and other items featured in the Deal of the Day are curated by AndroidGuys and our partners on our commerce team. If you buy something from this category, AndroidGuys may earn an affiliate commission.