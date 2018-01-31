Great Valentine’s Day gift ideas for tech-loving ladies

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s a good idea to start thinking about gifts. With a few weeks to go before the celebration of love commences, you have enough time to really think it through.

Need some inspiration? Below you will find some gift ideas for ladies who appreciate a bit of technology in their life.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Rosso

Love is the color of love so why not get your girlfriend or wife a burning red smartphone as an (expensive) symbol of your love?

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium in Rosso is waiting for you on Amazon. It’s available for $599, so it’s definitely not the most affordable gift you could get. But money doesn’t matter when it comes to the ones you love, right?

Especially since the phone comes with impressive specs and features including the ability to shoot super slow-motion video at 960fps. You might even find yourself tempted to steal it for yourself.

Main specs:

5.46-inch IPS LCD display with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), 16:9 aspect ratio, 807ppi

Snapdragon 835

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB of storage)

19-megapixel rear-facing camera (f/2.0) with gyro EIS, predictive phase detection, and laser autofocus and LED flash

13-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0

IP68 certified

3,230 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Buy

HTC U11 Solar Red

What if your girl is not a fan of Sony? Not to worry, HTC also has a red phone up for sale which it calls Solar Red. It’s available for $649 unlocked and comes with a neat gimmick called Edge Sense. This allows users to squeeze the phone’s frame to trigger an action like launching the camera app.

Main specs:

5.5-inch Super LCD5 display with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), 16:9 ratio, 534ppi

Snapdragon 835

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage (expandable to 256GB via microSD card slot)

12-megapixel rear-facing camera (f/1.7), phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash

16-megapixel front-facing camera (f/2.0)

IP67 certified

3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Buy

Honor 7X

Don’t have a big budget for Valentine Day’s this year, so you’re aiming for something a bit more affordable? At CES 2018, Honor announced a Red version of the Honor 7X. The phone is not up for sale in the US just yet, but we were told it will be made available in time for Valentine’s Day. So you’d better make a quick mental note of it. Unlike the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and HTC U11, the Honor 7X will cost you only $199. On top of that, the phone will come with a drool-worthy 18:9 bezel-less display, unlike the Sony and HTC models.

Main specs

5.93-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution (2,160 x 1,080 pixels), 18:9 ratio, 407ppi

Kirin 659

3GB of RAM

32GB of internal storage (expandable to 256GB via microSD card slot)

Dual 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus, LED flash

8-megapixel front-facing camera

3,340 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box

Red phone case

Aiming for something even more affordable? You could easily transform your loved one’s smartphone into a device suited for Valentine’s Day with the help of a Red case. You’ll have to make sure you know the exact smartphone model your girlfriend/wife is using, but finding a red case shouldn’t be too difficult. For example, if she’s using a OnePlus 5T, you can buy an official Red silicone case right from the official website.

Buy

LG Watch Style

Surprise your sweetheart by gifting her with a smartwatch. Like the LG Watch Style in Rose Gold. The wearable boasts a sleek circular display and runs Android Wear 2.0 out of the box.

It’s IP67 resistant and includes the power of the Google Assistant on board. The smartwatch is offered with a 42.3 mm stainless steel case and a high-quality leather band and is seriously classy. Right now you can pick it up from Amazon with a discount for only $198 (instead of $279).

Buy

Michael Kors Access Sofie

Michael Kors recently unveiled four new color options for its Android Wear smartwatch aimed at ladies, the Access Sofie. Part of its Spring 2018 collection, customers can now get the wearable in two-tone rose gold, blush rose-gold, brilliant blue sky, and a gold-tone with white silicone-wrapped links.

This sleek, luxurious accessory is a perfect Valentine Day’s gift for a stylish lady. Unfortunately, it does not come cheap, as an Access Sofie will set you back with $350.

Buy

Red/Pink Bluetooth Speaker

Does your loved one like to listen to music even in the shower? Then you might want to consider getting her the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. It’s available in either Red or Pink – the colors of the heart. The speaker can be charged via a USB cable and will offer up to 10 hours on a single charge. Grab one for $100.

Buy

Pink Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Translate your best memories into beautiful pictures with the Fujifilm Instax 9 Instant Camera. The mini photo shooter offers simple exposure adjustment and automatic flash, as well as a close-up collapsible lens to produce super-high-quality Polaroid-like photos. You can purchase one for $69.

Buy

Heart Projector Light

This Heart Projector Light will help set the mood for your romantic evening for both your enjoyment. It will project blue/red hearts on any flat surface and it costs only $24.

Buy

A fun Tamagotchi

Geek out and get your girlfriend/wife a Pixapet. The pink Tamagotchi lets users practice pet parenthood on a digital pet of your choosing (pick from up to 160 breeds). If your loved one is a 90s nostalgic she’ll love the digital pet. And so will your wallet, because the Pixapet will only set you back with $10.

Buy