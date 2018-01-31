Panda Internet Security: Protect up to five devices from malware, ransomware, and other threats for $39.99

The internet can be a dangerous place. There are threats around nearly every corner, and it seems to be increasingly scarier with malware, ransomware, viruses, and more.

A lot of us use multiple devices throughout the day or as part of our lives. Between phones, tablets, and computers, we’re using different operating systems and tech. How do you keep them all safe? How do you secure yourself?

Panda Internet Security is an all-in-one solution that aims to answer those exact questions. Available for PC, Mac (10.8+), Android (4.0+), and iOS (7+), it’s everything you need to stay safe on the internet. The best part, a license gives you protection for up to five devices, across any platform.

Features

Provides maximum antivirus & online fraud protection

Controls & safeguards access to your data, documents, or any sensitive information

Acts as the ultimate barrier against ransomware threats

Allows you to backup files effortlessly

Offers parental controls to protect your whole family

Finds your iPhone when you’ve lost it

Optimizes Android systems & provides powerful antivirus & anti-theft software

We’re offering readers a one year subscription to Panda Internet Security for only $39.99. Additionally, we have a three-year plan for $119.99 for those of you looking for longer term protection. Either way you go, it shakes out to 60% off the normal price. You can get both these plans for great prices but the deal is limited so act fast!

Heads up: All products, services, and other items featured in the Deal of the Day are curated by AndroidGuys and our partners on our commerce team. If you buy something from this category, AndroidGuys may earn an affiliate commission.