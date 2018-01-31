You can now view your Nest Cameras on your SHIELD TV with version 6.3

The SHIELD TV continues to be one of the best Android TV offerings and it just keeps getting better. The latest update adds some awesome new features including the ability to view your Nest Camera feed directly on your TV.

A previous update saw Google Assistant added to the SHIELD TV and the latest update expands the virtual assistant to work with over 1,000 smart home devices. The update also introduces the usual security updates, new playback support, improved Bluetooth and wireless performance, as well as accessory firmware updates.

Simply say “Show me my front door camera” or “Show me the baby’s room” and your Android TV will show you your Nest cameras live on the SHIELD TV. You can also stream your favorite LEGO TV show on the TV, as well as episodes from the Cartoon Network app. There’s even the ability to remove the commercials from broadcast TV shows recorded over-the-air using Plex DVR and VLC adds picture-in-picture to watch shows while browsing your SHIELD. The SHIELD TV continues to get better with each update and version 6.3 is no different. The update is available over-the-air and you’ll be prompted to download and install on your SHIELD TV next time it connects to the internet.