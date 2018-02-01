Ethical hacking and penetration testing bundle is only $9 today!

Cyber security and vulnerabilities are so commonplace these days that even presidential candidates speak about them on a regular basis. From email accounts to national security, more and more evil hackers are turning good into bad.

That’s why there is an ever-growing demand for hero hackers for protecting us against potential attacks. Take the first step towards a lucrative and in-demand career — this course dives into recognizing network vulnerabilities and penetration testing to help you keep your website safe.

You can get in on today’s AndroidGuys deal of the day where you can take our certified White-Hat Hacker and Penetration testing course for just $9!

Over 24 lectures and 4.5 hours of content

Understand & apply concepts to hack systems and networks

Grasp the concept of security paradigms

Act as a security and penetration testing consultant

Study network attacking & web exploitation techniques

Master commonly used tools such as Metaspoilt, Scapy, and WireShark

Normally this bundle runs $49 but we’re offering it to our readers for a mere $9 for a limited time. Act fast so you don’t miss out!

