Get 43% off the LeEco Coolpad Cool1 at LightInTheBox (Promoted)

One of our favorite online retailers, LightInTheBox is back with a new promotion just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Customers who are looking for a worthy gift for their loved one can – for a limited time – get the LeEco Coolpad Cool1 smartphone with 43% off. So instead of $189.99, you will be asked to pay only $104.99.

The Coolpad Cool1 is a decent mid-ranger offering the services of a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor aided by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (no microSD card slot available).

Like most modern smartphones these days, the Coolpad Cool1 is on board with the dual-camera trend. The phone includes a 13-megapixel+13-megapixel main camera with f/2.0, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper with f/2.2.

Interested customers would be glad to know the device relies on a large 4,060 mAh battery, that will certainly be able to sustain all your daily activities without breaking a sweat.

The sole drawback here is that you’d be acquiring a phone which runs the outdated Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but if you are prepared to let this slide, the Coolpad Cool1 could make for a pretty decent phone. Especially considering it’s sold at such an affordable price.

Buy the LeEco Coolpad Cool1