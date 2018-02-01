Save $200 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Verizon, no trade-in required

Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but its outrageous price tag has so far, prevented you from getting it for yourself?

The Galaxy Note 8 is, after all, the most expensive Samsung smartphone released to date. The Korean tech giant is selling it the unlocked version for $950 and up on its websites and some carrier prices are even steeper.

For example, Verizon has been selling for $960 outright. Customers also had the option of purchasing it through Verizon’s device payment installment plan for 24 monthly payments of $40.

Well starting today, Big Red will be offering the Galaxy Note 8 with a $200 discount. No device trade-in needed. But the promo is only available if you’re planning to jump onboard with a two-year plan with the carrier.

So instead of paying $40/month for 24 months, you’ll pay $31.67. This way you will be able to save $200 in total. The deal is available for new and current Verizon subscribers.

We don’t know how long the deal will last, so if you’re interested in this Galaxy Note 8 deal, you’d best hurry up and place an order.

On the other hand, Samsung is only a month away from unveiling its next-gen Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus flagships, so you might want to refrain from buying the Note 8 until the new phones have had a chance to make an appearance.