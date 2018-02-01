Valentine’s Day deal: Get the HTC U11 with $100 off

Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away and HTC wants to make sure you celebrate the festival of love the right way.

The company has just announced that for a limited time, it will be shaving $100 off its flagship, the U11, including the eye-catching Solar Red version. This means that if you hurry up, you’ll be able to get the phone for $549 instead of $649. Or you can use HTC Financing to acquire the phone for $23/month for 24 months.

The handset boasts a 5.5-inch Super LCD display with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), 16:9 aspect ratio and 534ppi. A powerful Snapdragon 835 processor sits underneath the hood, aided by 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Even if many flagships today include a dual-camera setup, the HTC U11 relies on a singular lens to do the job – a 12-megapixel one with f/1.7, phase detection autofocus, OIS and dual-LED dual-tone flash.

HTC’s U11 is also IP67 certified and relies on a pretty decent 3,000 mAh battery. Some users might be curious to try out the phone due to the Edge Sense pressure-sensitive frame, which allows users to squeeze the phone to trigger a certain action like calling up the Google Assistant. Also note, the phone ships out with a pair of USonic noise-canceling headphones.

What’s more, customers can pick up a UA Healthbox for $99 with the purchase of an HTC U11 or HTC U11 Life.

The promotion is available starting today (February 1 at 12:01 am EST) until February 15 (at 11:59 pm PST).