Instagram welcomes new Type Mode in Stories, here’s how to take advantage of it

Instagram is a photo-centric app, but with the latest update, the company is now offering users the option to add text-only posts in Instagram Stories.

The new Type mode uses creative text styles and backgrounds to encourage individuals to express their thoughts with the help of colorful and expressive tools.

Instagram also notes you can use the new styles when adding text to any of your photos and videos. And like it’s the case with content you share through Stories, it will disappear within 24 hours.

How can you take advantage of this new feature? Well for starters you’ll need to update to Instagram version 30 for Android. Once this is done, you’ll need to:

Open the camera in Instagram A new Type option should now appear next to Normal, right under the record button. Tap on Type and write whatever comes to mind, it could be a poem, an inspiring quote or just something you thought of today Pick the background color and choose how you want your words to be highlighted. You can also add a background photo. Share!

At the time of the writing of this article, the new Type option is now showing up in my Instagram, so it might take a while before the new feature will roll-out for users across the globe.