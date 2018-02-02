Paww WaveSound 2.1 headphones: Superior gaming with low latency, only $69.99

Today’s Deal of the Day is all about quality listening experience that’s real-time and accurate. You do care that the sound from your games or movies is synchronized with your source, right? Bluetooth, as great at it is, is not always responsive and “on time”. Indeed, that’s why you’ll want to check out the Paww WaveSound 2.1 headphones. They’re exactly what you need for gaming, music, and binge watching.

Features

Enjoy TV, gaming & high-impact digital experiences by combining the CD-quality sound of aptX w/ the low latency of aptX LL

Sync visual elements w/ supporting audio on a real-time basis thanks to an end-to-end latency of just 32ms

Connect two devices simultaneously so you don’t have to unpair & repair constantly

Count on your audio to be available when you wish thanks to 16-hour playtime

Stay connected w/ the built-in microphone

Utilizing state of the art wireless technologies and comfort-enhancing features, WaveSound 2.1 headphones give you the freedom to listen to your music when, where, and how you want. The built-in Bluetooth 4.2 is 250% faster and has 10x more bandwidth than Bluetooth 4.0, allowing you to connect to your devices confidently and quickly, making your audio experiences seamless. And if wired listening is more your style, you can do that, too.

The Paww WaveSound 2.1, apart from its features, comes with a premium carrying case, tangle-free 3.5mm headphone cable, and a tangle-free USB charging cable. The best part about our Deal of the Day today is that the Paww WaveSound 2.1 headphone set can be yours for just $69.99, 46% off the retail price of $129.99 and available in black and silver or brown and silver.

