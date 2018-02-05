LightInTheBox has a great deal on the ZTE Nubia M2 Lite (Promoted Deals)

If you are on the market for a cheap smartphone then you’re in luck, as online retailer LightInTheBox has a special promotion on the ZTE Nubia M2 Lite model.

The handset is currently going for $119.99 (down from $192.19) and is available in Golden or Black. The offer is available for a limited time, so you best hurry up if you want to take advantage of the discount.

In return for this amount of money you’ll get a smartphone with a 5.5-inch display and pretty low resolution (1280 x 720 pixels). On the bright side, the device includes 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (microSD card slot available for memory expansion up to 128GB).

The device is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, which should do a decent job at sustaining the usual activities performed on a smartphone including browsing the web, social media, playing music, texting and watching a video.

The ZTE Nubia M2 Lite also comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera (f/2.2) and a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper (f/2.0) for taking selfies. The handheld device relies on a 3,000 mAh battery and ships out with the Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

Any takers?

Get the ZTE Nubia M2 Lite