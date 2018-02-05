Razer Phone Gold Edition arrives to celebrate the Chinese New Year

It's available for purchase in the US for a limited time

The Chinese New Year is the first day of the New Year in the Chinese calendar, which differs from the Gregorian calendar that most of the world abides by. It’s also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year.

Anyway, in order to celebrate the Spring Festival, Razer has unveiled a limited edition version of its Phone. It’s dubbed the Gold Edition and the main difference when compared to the standard version is that it features a gold logo on the back, instead of a black one.

What’s more, the phone now comes in a stylish red box with golden Razer stickers. The Gold Edition is available for a limited time, only for customers in the US and Hong Kong.

Pricing remains the same, so you’ll end up paying $699 whether you go for the regular version or the gold one.

In case you don’t remember we’re taking the opportunity to remind you that the Razer Phone comes equipped with a 5.7-inch LCD display and 1440 x 2560 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45GHz, backed up by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Even though the phone boasts a “standard” 16:9 aspect ratio display, it does jump on board with the dual-camera trend. A 12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.6) sensor combination adorns the back, while the front is home to an 8-megapixel camera.

The device includes a 4,000 mAh battery and ships out with Android Nougat out of the box. If you want a phone with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, then you should know the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now available for pre-order in the US for $799 (+ a $150 gift card).