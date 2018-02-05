Save up to 80% on Tello credits and enjoy a contract-free service plan

Looking to break free of your wireless service provider and its restrictions? Tired of contracts and hidden fees? We don’t blame you at all. In fact, we’re here to help you. Our Deal of the Day is a deep discount on credits through a service called Trello.

Backed by the Sprint network, Tello is a wireless provider who offers no-contract, no hassle, and no surprising fees. With a coast-to-coast 4G LTE network, you can choose from a variety of rate plans. Consumers can select from four options: Economy, Value, Smart, and Data.

Economy: $11/month, 200 minutes of talk, unlimited text, and 500MB of data

Value: $22/month, unlimited talk & text and 1GB of data

Smart: $35/month, unlimited talk & text and 3GB of data

Data: $45/month, unlimited talk & text and 5GB (+5GB free) of data

In addition to the four options above, you can also build your own custom rate plan, mixing and matching the things that are important to you. And, because it’s prepaid, you know exactly how much your bill is each month.

You can purchase one Tello’s phones to use on the network or bring an existing device. You’ll have to check to make sure it’s compatible, but Sprint phones work as do select unlocked models, too.

Our Deal of the Day gives consumers up to 80% off of Tello credits. Indeed, instead of paying $10 for 333 minutes of calling or 500MB data, you can purchase it for $1.99. Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find deep discounts on the following:

