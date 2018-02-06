Get the Uten car dash cam with 20% off on Amazon with this coupon (Promoted Deals)

On the market for a car dash cam? You landed in the right place. Electronics company Uten is offering one such product at a really affordable price on Amazon.

The product usually sells for $49.99, but until February 15, you’ll be able to take 20% off by using the coupon code 6L93UYBO at checkout. This means you’ll only have to pay $40 for the dash cam.

Uten’s product features a big image sensor that’s capable of recording high-quality 1269P videos at 30fps. The camera also features a wide f/1.8 aperture and wide 170-degree viewing angles that will allow customers to cover a large portion of the scenery in front of the car, and get really clear image footage even when shooting at night.

The dash camera includes a 3-inch display with 800 x 480 resolution on the back and offers support for memory cards of up to 128GB, so there’s plenty of space to keep the videos you’ve shot on the road.

Other features include anti-theft recording, loop video parking monitoring, recording in power-off state and a lane-departure warning system.

The Uten dash cam comes with a 1-year money-back guarantee and it’s a great purchase for those who want to protect themselves against any unwanted incidents on the road, as well as record beautiful holiday memories.

Get the Uten car dash cam with 20% off from Amazon