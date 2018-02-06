OnePlus 5T in Lava Red will be available in the US, starting February 6

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and to help you celebrate it properly, OnePlus has announced the Lava Red OnePlus 5T, which made a debut in China and India late last year, is making its way to the West.

So starting today, February 6 at 10 am ET/ 10 am GMT/ 10 am CET, the limited edition OnePlus 5T in bright red will go on sale on the OnePlus.net website. It’s going to be sold for $559 in the US, while customers in Europe will be able to grab it for €559, while supplies last.

Keep in mind a few points before you buy. Customers who will order a OnePlus 5T Lava Red before February 8 you can qualify for free priority shipping and they’ll be able to get their handset in 2 in 3 days.

Furthermore, those who purchase two of the same accessories including OnePlus Bullets (V2), a selection of OnePlus Bumper Cases, a selection of OnePlus Silicone Cases and the OnePlus backpacks, will be able to take advantage of a 15% discount.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T comes with the same internal specs as the standard Black version, meaning an 18:9 aspect ratio 6-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 835 processor and dual-cameras. The only difference is the Red paint job with matching red ceramic fingerprint sensor.

The phone ships out with the higher-end configuration that includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Any takers?