US Cellular’s unlimited data prepaid plan is now available for $55 instead of $70

US Cellular recently announced it has reduced the price of its “unlimited data” prepaid plan from $70 to a more affordable $55.

Those jumping on board of this plan will get unlimited talk, text, and data, with data, speeds up to 1.5Mbps. A data cap of 15GB/month will be applied and those who exceed it will see their download speeds drop all the way to 2G level. Prepaid customers can also add unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada for $5 each per month.

The carrier also unveiled a new 3GB high-speed prepaid data plan which will take you back with $40/month and a plan exclusively available at select national retailers coming with 1GB of high-speed data for $35/month.

Last but not least, the carrier announced that prepaid customers who sign up with for a plan that’s $40/month or higher can get a “free” Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) or Moto E4 Plus in the form of a $75 US Cellular promo card.

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)

5.0-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 294 ppi

1.4GHz Exynos 7570

2GB of RAM

16GB of expandable storage (up to 256GB via microSD)

13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.9

5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2

2,400 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Moto E4 Plus

5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 267 ppi

1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737

3GB of RAM

16GB/32GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB via microSD)

13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0

5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2

5,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

