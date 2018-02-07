Alexa-enabled devices discounted ahead of Valentine’s Day

With but one week to go until Valentine’s Day, it’s time to consider purchasing something special for that special someone in your life. And, being it’s 2018, the hot trend of the day is virtual assistance. Be it Google, Amazon, Samsung Bixby, Apple Siri, or another player, everyone is angling for your attention.

Amazon, for its part, wants you to consider picking up one of its devices for the annual love-themed holiday. More specifically, you’ll find a number of Alexa-enabled products with discounts for Valentine’s

Echo Show is now $50 off

Perfect for the kitchen counter, living room end table, or office desk, the Echo Show provides video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, lyrics, photos, weather, to-do lists, audiobooks, and so much more. It’s a visual companion that knows more than you do and wants to show you, too. Normally priced $229, it’s yours for $179.99, or 22% off.

Echo Spot is now $15 off

Designed to fit just about anywhere, the Echo Spot also offers up a display so you can check your shopping lists, read lyrics as you listen to music, check the news, or use it as an alarm clock. Plug in your favorite speaker and things get louder and smarter at the same time. With multi-room music, you can play music on your Echo devices in different rooms. Usually you’ll pay $129.99 for the device, but right now it’s 12% off, or just $114.99.

Sonos Play:1 and Sonos One Deals

For those of you who have a music lover in their life, you may want to grab a Sonos Play 1 speaker. It’s the first name in connected, multi-room listening, and it’s smarter than ever. Purchase two Sonos Play:1 speakers and an Echo Dot on Amazon for $337.99 or grab two Sonos One speakers with Alexa built-in for $349 with a current offer from Sonos.