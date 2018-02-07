This classy wood Qi charger is as stylish as it is practical

Not only that, but it's 30% off, too

While wireless charging doesn’t let you lose the wire completely, it lets a wireless charging pad absorb the electric shock instead of your phone. While it isn’t as fast what you’ll get in the latest Quick Charge tech, but the battery benefit outweighs the charging time.

Handcrafted from North American walnut wood, this minimalist charger is easily portable and capable of charging your smartphone fast. Better yet, Qi charging is better for the long-term life of your phone as it prevents overcharging and doesn’t issue the initial shock of a plug.

Today’s Deal of the Day allows you to charge your smartphone in a healthy way. The item for sale is the Takieso Walnut Qi Charger and it is compatible with Qi-compatible smartphones such as Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (yes, the iPhone 8 supports wireless charging).

Features

Charges your smartphone by just resting it on the pad

Integrated smart technology provides temperature control, over-surge protection, short-circuit prevention, & more

Automatically disconnected when your device is fully charged

Smart light indicates when the power is on, charging status, & fully charged status

The Takieso Walnut Qi Charger is only $34.90, or 30% off the original $49.90 price.