BLUBOO introduces new, innovative selfie solution with the BLUBOO S2 (Promoted)

Since its unveiling a last week, the BLUBOO S2 has been making some waves with its innovative – and perhaps gimmicky – flip-up camera sensor. Up until now, it’s been mostly rumor and concept; and indeed, the design has changed significantly since August, where we spied a very different look, one without the flip-up camera – or any front-facing camera at all.

But the Mobile World Congress is kicking off February 26th in Barcelona, and there we’ll get our first real look at BLUBOO’s curious phone. And while we’re likely to see such heavyweights as Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Huawei’s P20, the S2 might garner some attention due to the ingenuity of its design. The relocation of the selfie camera to the rear of the phone means even more screen real estate, as the S2 looks to be the first completely full-screen phone on the market.

Full-screen designs have been very much en vogue recently, with both Samsung and Apple trying their respective hands with the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone X – the latter of which displaying rather effectively the limitations of having a camera sensor on the face of the phone, with its infamous and oft-mocked Notch. But BLUBOO may have solved the problem. By using the flip-up rear camera as the front camera as well, BLUBOO has mitigated the need for a second sensor – giving selfies the same quality as rear shots – and given it more real estate for the S2’s display. While the use of a mechanical hinge to rotate the camera may worry some – flashbacks of broken Sidekick hinges spring to mind – BLUBOO insists that the hinge has been rated for over 100,000 uses. Time will tell.

It’s an ambitious device – one that, if successful, could put BLUBOO on the map. The camera sensor is a 21MP Sony sensor, and the phone itself will likely sport a minimum of 6GB of RAM and a high-end octa-core chip in the MediaTek family. Details are scarce beyond that, but we expect to see a lot more out of BLUBOO and the S2 in the coming days. For more information on the BLUBOO S2 and MWC, keep an eye on AndroidGuys or head over to BLUBOO’s website.