Gear Up: Carved wood phone cases for Pixel and other smartphones

Not all smartphone cases have to be rugged and tough or durable enough to withstand a drop from two stories. Sometimes we just want people to pay attention to our favorite phone. We spent $800 on this thing and we want everybody to look at it. That’s where you get yourself a nice fancy case like something from Carved.

As a company who specializes in wood cases, there are tons of options to choose from across multiple smartphones. Prices range from about $29 to $39, on average. You can select from incredible designs of plain wood, abstract artwork, animals, or vibrant patterns, shapes, or stripes. Some of the higher end designs can fetch around $59.

Depending on what phone you’re looking at you will find dozens of designs to choose from. And, should you not see something that appeals to you, you can upload your own artwork or choose from a custom map.

We’ve been sent a couple of these phone cases in the past and more recently were offered Satellite Series for the Pixel 2 family. They truly are gorgeous and eye-catching but also practical, too.

Design is one of-a-kind and is made from real wood and seashell — and sometimes both. In this particular instance the Pixel 2 case features a rubber bumper with openings for the ports. It’s slim and doesn’t bulk up your phone, but it does make it just a little difficult at times to find the buttons. With that said, the buttons do respond nicely to pressing.

One of the things we like most about the Carved cases is that each one is unique. Even though you might order two of one particular designs, you’ll get two entirely different products in the end. The wood and resin mix is never the same.

1 of 7

If you own a Pixel or Pixel 2 (or Pixel XL, Pixel 2XL), anything from the Samsung Galaxy S6 on up, or the iPhone from the last few years, you owe it to yourself to at least check these out. We’re really big fans of some of the artwork and would love to hop between one design and another on a regular basis. Check out the Katy Lipscomb stuff and see what we mean.

In addition to phone cases, Carved also offers wood wallets, Bluetooth speakers, power banks, cables, and t-shirts. There’s really quite a bit to choose from in the store so we definitely recommend checking things out.

Manufactured in Indiana, Carved products are shipped for free in the United States and only $3.99 International. Products include a one-year warranty and will be replaced or refund it at no cost.