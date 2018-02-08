Master JavaScript, Ruby, C++, and more in Software Engineering Bundle, just $35

The more things change, the more they stay the same. While we’re busy hopping from one messaging client, social media platform, or favorite websites to another, the tech that powers them remains largely unchanged. In other words, software engineering is here to stay. Moreover, some of the languages used in programming have stuck around and look to be here for the long term. Isn’t it time you learned how to write in one of them?

Those of you who can write in languages like JavaScript, Ruby, or other engineering already have a leg up on others. Those of you hoping to get ahead at work, or start a new career, now’s the chance.

Teach yourself how to code the next killer web apps or programs with this Software Engineering Mastery bundle of courses. It’s on sale right now for only $35 (an 88 percent savings) from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

The bundles offers up no less than seven courses specifically designed to guide you through creating fully-functioning apps and other software. Then, once you’re proficient, you can apply those teachings to all of your own projects.

Data Structures in JavaScript (a $50 value)

C++ For Absolute Beginners: The Starter Guide (a $40 value)

Real World Ruby Programming: The Complete Guide (a $40 value)

Beginner’s Guide to Test Driven Development (a $40 value)

PHP CodeIgniter for Absolute Beginners (a $50 value)

Spring Web Framework (a $50 value)

Algorithms and Software Engineering for Professionals (a $40 value)

Whether tackling coding languages like C++ and Ruby to creating data structures, to new, smarter ways for checking code, and designing faster, lighter websites and apps… this is the all-inclusive bundle of instructional tools you need.

These classes usually retail for over $300, but with our limited time deal, you can get this one-stop bundle of knowledge for only $35.