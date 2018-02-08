Order a Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch and get a Swarovski strap for free

Need some inspiration on what to buy your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Here’s what Samsung has to offer for the occasion.

The company has been offering $50 off its Gear Sport smartwatch since last year, but in order to make the purchase sweeter for the festival of love, the Korean tech giant is now throwing in a free Swarovski smartwatch strap in rose gold.

The accessory features a double loop design, includes over 200 individual crystals and would otherwise take you back with $89.99. Samsung currently offers the Gear Sport smartwatch in Back or Blue for $249.99.

Do you think your girlfriend or wife would appreciate it? Then don’t hesitate to place an order for it, as the offer is bound to expire soon.

The Samsung Gear Sport is a Tizen-powered smartwatch that boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution and Gorilla Glass 3. The wrist-bound mini computer relies on a dual-core 1.0GHz processor, aided by 4GB of internal storage and 768MB of RAM.

The wearable is water resistant up to 50 meters and lets users choose from over 60 workouts in the training guide app on their phone. It also includes a heart rate monitor and NFC, which means owners be able to make payments via Samsung Pay.

Think the Samsung Gear Sport is worth $249.99? Then visit Samsung’s official layer to get one.