5 apps that will help budget, track, and save your money

Tracking finances has always been a tough act to keep on top what is coming in and going out of your account. There are many solutions that range from spreadsheets to manually tracking receipts. By far the most flexible, however, is using your smartphone to track your spending. Having an effective feature rich app is essential to make tracking a breeze and here are 5 of the best.

Tricount – Split group bills

Why we love it

This app offers a solution for one of the most difficult situations that arise when going out as a group. After a nice meal, the awkward situation comes up when its time to split the bill. You always have the case of that one person who has had way more to drink than you but still wants to split it into equal portions. With this app, it takes the ambiguity out of splitting a bill and simplifies the process by allowing you to track an amount per individual and figure the amount needed to settle up.

Chip – Saving, made easy

Why we love it

It’s easy to lose track of where your money can go but with Chip it makes it easy to keep track of your spending. You can set savings and goals to see a simple estimate as to how long it will take you to hit your goal. Chip will automatically set aside small amounts that you can save without impacting your everyday spending to accumulate a nice little pot over time.

Wallet – Money, Budget, Finance Tracker, Bank Sync

Why we love it

You can now budget plan as a group with the shared feature in Wallet with up to 9 people. You can manage money across multiple accounts with ease across multiple banks. Budget and goals make it easy to make sure your money is where it needs to be at the right time.

Mobiles: Budget Planner

Why we love this

The budgeting aspect of the app will make sure that you can afford the bills each month and give a clear view of where your money needs to be. Create budgets per category so you can see granularly where your income is being spent each month. Expenses can be automatically grouped based on category.

Monefy – Money Manager

Why we love this

A good design and easy to use widget give you a quick view to see your latest spending. You can view your spending by week, month, or even by the day to see where your money goes. While slightly cumbersome, you don’t need to connect any personal details as you’ll add spending manually so is perfect for those not wanting to share details.

Roundup

While there are a plethora of finance apps on the Google Play Store, these are the 5 we highlight that offer the best balance in our experience for managing your finances. Have another app you think would sit well here? Drop us a comment below.