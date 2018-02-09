A Lifetime Password Boss Premium account is only $19.99 today

One password to securely log in to everything across three devices is yours for 86% off.

Face it – you have far too many passwords to remember. Well, that’s if you’re doing it right, and not using the same one over and over. This goes double for those of you who keep strong passwords with a mixture of alphanumeric characters, upper and lower case, and symbols.

Think about it: Netflix, Gmail, Hulu, HBOGo, bank accounts, Dropbox, Evernote… it goes on and on.

What happens when you find yourself starting at the screen because you forgot that rarely used password? Have an email sent for verification? What if it was set up using two-factor authentication on an old phone that’s not used anymore? Passwords can be a real pain in the ass, right?

With all of the passwords for apps, games, and services, it’s only a matter of time you screw up. So rather than waiting on that day to come, protect yourself with a lifetime of Password Boss Premium coverage. It’s available through the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now for 86 percent off its regular price — only $19.99.

Password Boss lets you store and auto-fill usernames and passwords for all of your accounts. All you have to remember is one master password; Password Boss does the heavy lifting for you.

Use one master password to fill in unique usernames & passwords for different websites

Store an unlimited number of passwords

Auto-fill forms on websites w/ saved passwords

Access your passwords anywhere w/ syncing across devices

Share passwords w/ unlimited number of people

Prevent data theft by deleting data from lost devices & utilizing 2-step verification

Password Boss will generates a unique, fortified 20-character password for all of your online accounts so they’re nearly impossible to crack. Moreover, you can also safely share your passwords with others, and establish emergency access for trusted people if you can’t log in. Also, it will sync your password access through multiple devices on Windows, iOS and Android.

A license to use Password Boss on up to 3 devices typically costs $150, but right now, you can get it for a limited-time price of only $19.99. Expand out to five devices for five bucks more or go with unlimited devices for just $34.99.