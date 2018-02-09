T-Mobile offers up BOGO deals for Valentine’s Day

T-Mobile today announced a Buy One, Get One deal for one dozen different smartphones ahead of Valentine’s Day. Starting today, both new and existing customers can take advantage of the offers. There are a number to choose from, each with its own benefits.

Buy One, Get One (up to $700 or more) on TWELVE superphones from Samsung, LG and another major player when you switch a line to the Un-carrier;

If you just need one new smartphone, get $150 back on the latest from Samsung and LG after rebate, plus the value of your trade-in;Get up to $650 when you tell Verizon, “it’s not me, it’s you” — #GetOutoftheRed now also pays off your Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ and another ultra-popular smartphone.

Also going on right now, subscribers to a T-Mobile One family plan, with a minimum two lines, can add a third line of service at regular price, getting a fourth line of service for free (after bill credits). The free line is good so long as subscribers maintain at least three paid lines. Without signing up for auto-pay, each line will carry an additional $5 monthly fee.

Last, T-Mobile is offering discounts on select accessories, such as Beats headphones. Right now, you can save $60 on Beats Solo, $40 on Powerbeats3, and $30 on Beats3.