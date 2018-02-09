This 7-inch GPS navigation device for your car is 44% off at TomTop (Promoted)

In a world where app-enabled smartphones have seemingly limitless capabilities, one must ask whether the once-innovative GPS device is still relevant today.

Well, the answer is yes. You see GPS manufacturers have years of experience and millions of real-world test miles under their belt, so the resulting GPS devices are bound to still be able to provide drivers with useful info/features.

And in case you were looking to purchase such a device, we got just the thing for you. Online retailer TomTom is currently offering a 7-inch car GPS Navigation system with a pretty hefty discount. The product is available with 44% off, so instead of paying $160.17 for it, you’ll only shed $89.99.

The device features a 7-inch HD touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution and runs Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box, which means you’ll be able to use Android apps on it. You can also download additional apps from the Google Play Store.

The navigation system also has built-in Wi-Fi and rear-view camera input. It can also act as a car radio, so you will get to play your favorite stations while driving.

If you think the device might be a nice addition to your car, then you should know the deal is available for the next 19 days while supplies last. So hurry up!

