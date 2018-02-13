Amazon awards gift cards to users who paid to remove Prime Exclusive Phones ads

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it will no longer push lockscreen ads on its Prime Exclusive Phones and, as a result, would increase the price of the devices with $20.

The company has been selling these products ever since 2016 and until recently owners could only get rid of these ads by paying a one-time $45 fee. But with the no-lockscreen ads policy in place, Amazon is now looking to refund customers who paid to have the ads removed.

Prime Exclusive Phones no longer come with lock-screen ads

The Android Police got ahold of an email sent out by the retail giant to one of the affected owners in which the company states it is willing to reimburse him by offering a free gift card worth the amount paid to disable the ads.

It’s a pretty nice gesture on behalf of the retail giant, especially considering that the company is doing the reaching out and not the other way around. Unfortunately a gift card means you with Amazon and nowhere else.

Even with lockscreen ads gone, Amazon Prime Exclusive phones will still ship out with pre-installed Amazon apps.

Users who paid to get ads removed, but haven’t been contacted by the compay just yet, should wait a few days. Or they can send an email to Amazon.