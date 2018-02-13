Ascape Audio Ascend-1: These sweat-proof, wireless earbuds are 40% off

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Hey, it’s 2018, so leave the cord behind entirely and get a true wireless pair. Forget cables and tethers and things that dangle around your neck. Our Deal of the Day is the Ascape Audio Ascend-1 wireless earbuds, which are currently only $32.99 (40% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

These earbuds are an excellent workout or day-to-day companion as they’re completely sweat-proof. That’s different from waterproof and means you can get down and dirty at the gym.

The Ascend-1 offer up superior sound through its custom drivers, delivering powerful lows, resonant mids, and clean highs. In other words, your music is the way it was meant to be heard: clear and free of hassle.

Phone calls sound great too, thanks to the integrated dual-microphone setup. And, when you’re ready to call upon your digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa, Cortana), it’s as simple as a button press.

Features

Custom drivers are built w/ 2098 graphene-enhance microfilm diaphragms for a rich stereo experience

Case’s internal battery provides 6 recharge cycles for 30 hours of total play time

Twist-to-lock ergonomic shape matches the natural curve of your ear canal for a perfect fit

Comes w/ three fit tips to find the perfect size for any ear

Features single button control to ask your smartphone’s assistant (Siri, Google, Alexa, Cortana) for directions or answers

Dual digital mics give you the best in audio clarity for simple, hands-free conversations

Sweatproof to provide your soundtrack for even the most intense workouts

Where to Buy

Available in white (black is already sold out), the Ascape Audio Ascend-1 wireless earbuds are just $89.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, and you’ll save some 40% off the normal cost.

