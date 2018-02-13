Don’t have a date on Valentine’s Day? These apps might help you find love

It’s that time of the year again when couples are busy making romantic plans for Valentine’s Day and singles start feeling sorry for themselves.

But why not do something a bit different in 2018? Instead of binging on romantic movies on Netflix that are bound to make you sad anyway, try giving love a chance – again. What? You mean on Valentine’s Day? Precisely.

Technology has made it immensely easier to meet new people, so why not take out that Android phone of yours and install a dating app? Like yourself, other singles might be looking for company and who knows, you might even be able to make Valentine’s Day the scene of your first date. That would be a story to tell your grand-kids, right?

There are quite of few dating apps for Android available right now, including the all-too-popular Tinder, but we’ve chosen to concentrate on some of the alternatives.

The apps we’ve selected for the purpose of this article are all free to download but might come with in-app-purchases.

Before you jump in the game, remember there’s no actual guarantee your efforts will yield any results, but at least there’s a chance you might be able to enjoy a good conversation.

Happn

This is a local dating app which shows you singles nearby who also installed the app

Easy Tinder-style way of meeting with new folks – you like people and once they liked you back, you can start chatting

The app lets you add a quick description, but you can also link your Instagram account to provide a better view of your personality/interests

Really like someone? Tap the “Say Hi” button and they will get a notification that lets them know you’d like to chat

Download Happn

Clover Dating App

Unlike the majority of dating apps out there, Clover lets you search for friends or someone to talk to – it’s not all about romantic connections

It follows the same traditional recipe, you view profiles and decide who goes in the Yes pile and who goes in the Nope pile. Once the other person has liked you back, you get to start talking ( Note : if you like someone a lot, but they haven’t seen you or liked you back you can switch to Premium and send them a message)

: if you like someone a lot, but they haven’t seen you or liked you back you can switch to Premium and send them a message) Clover also lets you join mixers and find events around you

Users can add interests (example: music, gaming, animals) and link social accounts including Instagram or Snapchat.

Download Clover Dating App

Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel focuses on quality instead of quantity, so each day at noon you will receive a curated list of men/women in your area. For women, the app prioritizes men who already expressed an interest by liking their profile

Once you have a match, you’ll be able to proceed to the private conversation area and the app even gives you a conversation starter to smooth things along

You have a limited amount of time to get in contact with the person, or the chat room will close (don’t worry, it can be easily reactivated)

Download Coffee Meets Bagel

OkCupid

This app uses a more traditional dating recipe: it will ask you questions and then based on these results it will show you your matches.

Or you can simply browse singles in your area (via DoubleTake)

Unlike other dating apps, OkCupid profiles can be very extensive

Once you’ve liked someone, they will have to like you back in order to get connected

You can see if someone messaged you while browsing for new matches on DoubleTake

Download OkCupid

Down

Despite its bad rep (it’s an app exclusively for hookups), Down actually has a clean and modern-looking interface (unlike other apps we’ve seen out there, MeetMe comes to mind)

However, Down it’s not just a hookup app. If you like someone you can swipe up and request a date. It’s better than the ambiguity of Tinder right where you don’t really know what you’re getting, right?

Got a crush on someone? You get to send them a cute secret admirer note and hope their take notice

Download Down