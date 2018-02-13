How to set your favorite song as alarm on your Android phone

Alarms – we hate them, but we simply can’t live without them. The best we can do to make the whole experience more pleasurable is to try to find an alarm tune that will gently nudge us to wakefulness. Although heavy sleepers might need a different one.

Now if music is the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning, you might want to think of setting your alarm to your favorite song. And thanks to the versatility of Android devices, now you can.

Each Android smartphone comes with its own unique selection of wake up tunes. But if they just don’t do it for you, you can always use your own music library instead. How? Continue reading to find out.

First off you need to get your favorite song on your Android phone, right?

Connect your phone to your computer using a USB cable The phone’s storage should be visible under Devices and Drivers Find the song on your PC (preferably in MP3 or MP4 format) Copy the song onto your phone’s internal storage in the Alarms folder Once the file has copied, disconnect your phone from the computer

Now that you have the song on your phone, go ahead and set the alarm. For the purpose of this tutorial, I was using a Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016).

Open up the clock app and tap the (+) symbol located in the lower left corner to add a new alarm Set the time you want to wake up and scroll down until you see Alarm tone and volume and tap on it

You’ll see a list of default tones (offered by Samsung), scroll down until you find the option to Add from phone and tap on it Now you should be able to see a list of all your songs. Choose the one you want and tap OK

That’s it, folks! Now you’ll be able to wake up to the sounds of your favorite songs. Isn’t this the best?