Samsung reportedly drops plans for an in-display fingerprint sensor with the Note 9

One of the biggest complaints about the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 is the placement of the fingerprint sensor. Samsung pushed the boundaries of design with the Galaxy S8 and by doing so naturally had to move the fingerprint sensor that typically sat on the home button.

The next step for the fingerprint sensor was to embed it under the display, and we’ve heard a number of reports suggesting that was the move Samsung was taking. While it was reportedly planned for the Galaxy S8 and the Note 8, the yield rates of the hardware needed simply didn’t pan out. However, it could be that the tech still might not make it into the next-generation Galaxy devices. Renders have already confirmed the Galaxy S9 won’t get the in-display fingerprint sensor, but it was expected perhaps the Note 9 would be the chosen device.

Now, a report by The Bell states that Samsung has dropped plans for the in-display fingerprint sensor for the Note 9 as well. The report states a number of companies have been supplying the tech but the plug was pulled recently due to technical difficulties and the Note 9 will have the sensor placed at the rear of the device too.

Samsung is continuing to work with potential suppliers and has narrowed down the list of companies it is expecting to work with but it seems like things won’t be ready in time for the Note 9.

The tech behind an in-display fingerprint sensor is extremely complex and expectations suggested it would be less accurate than a traditional sensor. However, the first smartphone to get such a sensor built-in to the display, the Vivo X20, seems to be performing well. It is expected, though, that Samsung will transition towards ultrasound sensors and are following this route.

While news of the Note 9 losing out to a sensor on the back is disappointing and will see a struggle for another year of stretched index fingers, I’m sure we’d all agree we’d rather see the tech work flawlessly.