Free phones from T-Mobile and MetroPCS this tax season

T-Mobile, and its prepaid brand, MetroPCS, are offering up some great deals for new and existing subscribers. Framed around the concept of tax season savings, it finds the carriers giving instant rebates and free phones.

T-Mobile

Starting from Friday, February 16, T-Mobile will give customers the opportunity to receive a free LG G6, LG V30, or LG V30+. As a Buy One, Get One promo, the buyer must purchase one of the phones on an Equipment Installment Plan. A second one of equal or lesser value (up to $850) is free after monthly bill credits.

Both general consumers and Business buyers can receive up to six phones through the promotion. What’s more, this deal can be paired with other savings at T-Mobile.

MetroPCS

The prepaid arm has a number of offers for its current and potential customers. For starters, new customers can immediately get up to $150 off any phone instantly when they port an eligible wireless number to MetroPCS and sign up for an Unlimited LTE plan. Essentially, this means free phones from the likes of Samsung, ZTE, and LG.

Current MetroPCS customers can also get in on free phones, too. Add a line to an existing $60 Unlimited LTE plan and you’ll get a $50 instant rebate. In other words, phones like the LG Aristo and ZTE Avid 4 end up free.

If you’ve been a customer for longer than three months, you can upgrade and receive a $50 instant rebate on phones priced $79 or higher — if you’re currently on or change to a $60 unlimited LTE plan.

As a reminder, MetroPCS is running its popular “4 for $100” deal. Available to new or existing customer who port-in at least one eligible phone number, it allows for four lines of unlimited talk, text and LTE data for just $100.