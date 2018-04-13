Cricket Wireless releases the LG Fortune 2 for just $99.99

It’s only been slightly over a year since LG released its first-generation Fortune, a device with budget-friendly specs and a budget-friendly price tag. Well, the phone that features a price tag-defying name now has a second-generation followup, called the LG Fortune 2. The 19-year-old AT&T MVNO Cricket Wireless, known for its budget-friendly offerings, is back with the next-generation LG Fortune 2 for $99.99.

The price of the Fortune 2 alone is lovely, but a phone is more than its price. The LG Fortune 2 features a 5-inch display with an HD (1280 x 720p) screen resolution, an increase from the 854 x 480p resolution of the first-gen. Fortune, and a 1.4GHz, quad-core processor (which is slightly faster than the 1.14GHz quad-core SoC of last year’s model).

The 16GB of storage with a microSD card slot for an additional 32GB of expandable storage returns from last year’s model, alongside the 2,500mAh battery.

In addition to the increased screen resolution, the Fortune 2 brings the same 5MP front-facing camera but bumps up the rear camera from 5MP to 8MP an adds an LED flash. The phone features Bluetooth 4.2 but runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, an improvement from the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update of the first Fortune.

Knock On, a feature of LG smartphones that lets you “knock on glass” to wake up the phone, returns, and a Quick Video Editor will let you customize videos right from your phone.

You can pick up the Fortune 2 both in stores and online starting today for both existing and new customers at the $99.99 price tag mentioned above, so you don’t have to choose your venue to get this deal.

You can grab the LG Fortune 2 from Cricket Wireless.