Misfit Path minimalist hybrid smartwatch goes on sale

Looking to buy a smartwatch, but you’re not a fan of the bulkier ones? No problem. You can check out Misfit’s hybrid Path smartwatch, which just went on sale.

Announced at CES 2018, the Misfit Path features a 38mm case that houses a standard watch with smart features such as activity tracking.

The minimalist wearable is available for purchase for $149.99 in four color options including stainless steel, rose gold, gold and stainless steel with gold accents.

Since it’s a hybrid smartwatch, the Misfit Path does not have a touchscreen, although you can pair it with smartphones over Bluetooth.

Misfit Path is an affordable hybrid smartwatch

Even if it doesn’t allow you to install apps, the watch can still track steps, sleep, calories burned, and distance walked. The product is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. The wearable does not have a heart rate sensor, though.

Poor battery life is one of the major complaints of smartwatch users, but the Misfit Path runs on a replaceable coin cell battery that can last up to six months. That’s possible because hybrid smartwatches are more restricted in nature when it comes to functionality.

On top of providing superior battery life, hybrid smartwatches are also more stylish. On the other side of the coin, they don’t offer advanced features such as being able to reply to messages from your wrist.

With the Misfit Path, you can still get vibrating notifications for calls, texts and apps. So at least, you’ll know you need to check your phone.

The watch also features a smart button which lets users play music, take a picture, or find their phone.

At this moment it seems the Misfit Path is available with a discount. So if you hurry up (the promo price might be available for a limited time) you could get it with 25% off. Instead of $149.99, you’ll only have to pay $112.49.