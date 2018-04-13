Want a phone with a huge battery? Oukitel discounts the K10000 Pro and K10 (Promoted)

Most people using an Android device consider short battery life as their phone’s biggest shortcoming.

Oukitel is well aware of this fact, so starting April 13 the company is hosting a hot sale on two of its smartphones which boast a gigantic battery.

Since 2015, Oukitel has been offering several big-battery handsets including the K10000, which is no longer in production.

Get a big-battery phone on the cheap

Fortunately, the K10000 Pro and K10 are still available for purchase and as of today, are on sale. The Oukitel K10000 Pro launched last year with a 5.5-inch display and a 10,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The phone comes equipped with a MediaTek MT6750T processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also includes a 13-megapixel/5-megapixel camera combo.

Oukitel says the handset can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. On top of that, once out of power, it can be fully recharged within 2.5 hours.

During the sale period, customers will be able to grab the Oukitel K10000 Pro for $159.99.

The second smartphone on sale is the newer Oukitel K10 which saw the light of day earlier in 2018.

The phone boasts a 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display with FHD+ resolution and a MediaTek Helio P23 processor under the hood. It also packs a beefier internal configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Oukitel K10 has dual-cameras on the back, as well as front and includes a huge 11,000 mAh power source. The phone benefits from fast charging (5V/5A) which allows the battery to be replenished within 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Starting today, April 13, interested customers will be able to grab the Oukitel K10 for $266.99. The promotional prices are available for a limited time, so if you want either of the two, we recommend you hurry up.

Get the Oukitel K10000 Pro

Get the Oukitel K10