Saturday Savings: Tech and Gear on sale this weekend

While it’s nice to be able to get your hands on brand-new products, it’s important to save a few bucks. Today, we’re taking a look at all of the various devices and accessories that are on sale.
We take a look at some of the best smartphone deals, highlighted by the Moto G5S. There is also quite a few accessory deals that are taking place this weekend.
Save on new tech
If Motorola has been good at one thing in the past few years, it’s budget devices. The Moto G series of smartphones has been some of the fan favorites, and you can save a few bucks on the latest option.
Normally priced at $270, the Moto G5S Plus is now available for just $219.99 with free Prime Shipping. The G5S Plus sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. This has been coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
- Amazon Fire 7 –
$49.99$34.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 –
$79.99$54.99
- Amazon Fire 10 –
$149.99$109.99
- Amazon Kindle –
$79.99$49.99
- Kindle Paperwhite –
$119.99$79.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Remote –
$39.99$29.99
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2 – $269.99
- Maze Alpha X – $169.99
- Huawei P9 Lite – $154.99
- Ulefone T1 Premium Edition – $251.99
- Vernee Mix 2 Phablet – $164.99
- Huawei Mate SE –
$249.99$229.99
Save on accessories
Anker Soundcore 2 –
$39.99 $29.99
Now that it’s starting to get warm outside (at least in some areas), this means more time spent outside. In turn, you’re going to likely want a reliable portable Bluetooth speaker and that’s where the Anker SoundCore 2 comes into play.
The SoundCore 2 is normally priced at $39.99, but Anker is running a promotion that allows you to save $10. This speaker features a 5,200mAh battery, which is rated at lasting up to 24 hours. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about the SoundCore 2 getting wet with its IPX5 rating.
- Anker Astro E1 Portable Charger –
$19.99$14.99
- Anker Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled Car Charger –
$49.99$39.99
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A –
$19.99$9.99
- Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger –
$79.99$31.99
- Samsung Gear Icon X –
$199$149
- Ring Video Doorbell – $99
- Gosund 2-pack Smart Plug – $15.94 w/coupon 43ZN8AEQ
- BB-9E App-enabled Droid – $79.99
- TaoTronics Lightweight Bluetooth Headphones – $29.99 $23.79
- Symphonized NRG In-Ear Headphones –
$25$14.99