Saturday Savings: Tech and Gear on sale this weekend

While it’s nice to be able to get your hands on brand-new products, it’s important to save a few bucks. Today, we’re taking a look at all of the various devices and accessories that are on sale.

We take a look at some of the best smartphone deals, highlighted by the Moto G5S. There is also quite a few accessory deals that are taking place this weekend.

Save on new tech

Moto G5S Plus – $270 $219.99

If Motorola has been good at one thing in the past few years, it’s budget devices. The Moto G series of smartphones has been some of the fan favorites, and you can save a few bucks on the latest option.

READ MORE: Save big on Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablets

Normally priced at $270, the Moto G5S Plus is now available for just $219.99 with free Prime Shipping. The G5S Plus sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. This has been coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Save on accessories

Anker Soundcore 2 – $39.99 $29.99

Now that it’s starting to get warm outside (at least in some areas), this means more time spent outside. In turn, you’re going to likely want a reliable portable Bluetooth speaker and that’s where the Anker SoundCore 2 comes into play.

The SoundCore 2 is normally priced at $39.99, but Anker is running a promotion that allows you to save $10. This speaker features a 5,200mAh battery, which is rated at lasting up to 24 hours. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about the SoundCore 2 getting wet with its IPX5 rating.