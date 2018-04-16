Save 65% on the AVANCA Minim true wireless earbuds

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Ever consider a true wireless pair? You know, with no cable or tether to worry about? There’s something uniquely cool about having tiny little earbuds that operate independent of any cords. We love ’em and think you will, too. Our Deal of the Day is the AVANCA Minim true wireless earbuds, which are currently only $54.99 (65% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

The AVANCA earbuds sound great when listening to music, but they’ll also work with phone calls and even your favorite digital assistant. Indeed, you can use voice assisted services like Google Now, Cortana, and Siri.

The earbuds are good for four hours of playback on a single charge; the protective case houses a battery that recharges them three times over.

Features

Equipped w/ the latest CSR Bluetooth 4.2 chipset to ensure impeccable performance

Combined w/ first-class speaker drivers & a balanced frequency curve for full stereo sound

Work flawlessly w/ music apps like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music & Groove so you can use touch controls easily

In-ear tips have been crafted to perfection for a super, comfortable fit that creates passive noise cancellation

Touch controls let you answer or ignore incoming calls from the earbud

Clear Voice Capture (cVc) reduces ambient noise for a clearer call

Come w/ a portable charging capsule to extend battery life

Compatible w/ voice-activated digital assistants like Siri, Google Now & Cortana

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 65% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $54.99 right now! Choose from Silver Metallic or Black.

