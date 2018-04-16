Nokia 6 (2018) lands in the US at Walmart and Amazon

The Nokia 6 (2018) was a China exclusive at launch. Fans have been eagerly awaiting it to hit the shores of the US and now the wait is over. The device is now available at Walmart and Amazon. Walmart is only offering the 32GB storage configuration, while Amazon is offering the 64GB storage option.

The Nokia 6 (2018) features the same 5.5-inch IPS Full HD (1080p) display as its predecessor. But, this time around the home button has been moved to the rear of the device. You’ll get the same cameras on the front and back (8MP, f/2.0 and 16MP, f/2.0, respectively) and the Carl Zeiss optics for which Nokia’s old Windows-powered Lumias were renown. The Nokia 6 also includes an additional microphone for HMD’s new OZO Audio.

The drawbacks in all of this are that there’s one less speaker to enjoy in HMD Global’s 2018 offering.

Other features of the Nokia 6 (2018) include a 3,000 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, fast charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Dual Sight (or Bothie) Mode for simultaneous front and rear camera video recording. Though running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, the phone has been upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo a few days ago. The 801.4 MB update brings a revamped power menu, Bluetooth battery percentage, and the April 2018 security patch.

If interested, head on over to Amazon and Walmart and check it out. Let us know if you’ve been waiting for the Nokia 6.