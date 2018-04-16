OnePlus 5 and 5T Finally Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update

OnePlus was one of the first companies to state its most recent flagship phone would be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The company has since been testing the OnePlus 5 and 5T with Android 8.1 Oreo through its public beta channels. Now, after only one month of testing, both phones are getting the 8.1 Oreo update.

Only being in testing for one month makes OnePlus one of the fast manufacturers to push out the update. The fact that both phones are already on Android 8.0 Oreo helped with that speed. The jump up to Android 8.1 Oreo includes a host of changes, listed below:

System

Updated system to Android 8.1 Oreo

Updated Android security patch to 2018-04

Added full-screen gesture support (Only 5T)

Gaming mode

Added new optimizations in gaming mode including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness

Added network boost – network priority for gaming App in the foreground

Launcher

Added category tags in the search section of the app drawer

Auto name folders based on category

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this update is the inclusion of full-screen gesture support. This is limited to the OnePlus 5T, but allows you to navigate around your device similar to the iPhone X.

In order to enable these gestures, you’ll need to head over to Settings and disable the navigation bar. From there, you will have the following gestures:

Swipe Up from the middle – Take you home

Swipe Up from the middle and pause – Show Recent Apps

Swipe from the Left or Right side – Go back

With this update, the company is already started rolling it out. You may have to wait another day or two, but OnePlus has pushed it out. Congrats Oneplus 5 and 5T users!