A lifetime SplashID Pro account is only $19.99 today

One password to securely log in to everything across three devices is yours for 86% off.

Face it – you have far too many passwords to remember. Well, that’s if you’re doing it right, and not using the same one over and over. This goes double for those of you who keep strong passwords with a mixture of alphanumeric characters, upper and lower case, and symbols.

Think about it: Netflix, Gmail, Hulu, HBOGo, bank accounts, Dropbox, Evernote… it goes on and on.

What happens when you find yourself starting at the screen because you forgot that rarely used password? Have an email sent for verification? What if it was set up using two-factor authentication on an old phone that’s not used anymore? Passwords can be a real pain in the ass, right?

With all of the passwords for apps, games, and services, it’s only a matter of time you screw up. So, rather than waiting on that day to come, protect yourself with a lifetime of SplashID Pro. It’s available through the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now for 80 percent off its regular price — only $19.99.

SplashID lets you store and auto-fill usernames and passwords for all of your accounts. All you have to remember is one master password; SplashID does the heavy lifting for you across multiple devices.

Use SplashID on a phone, tablet, desktop or browser

Sync your records w/ the cloud, Wi-Fi or no sync at all

Get automated backups

Securely download & restore any of your last 5 backups anytime

View the SplashID dashboard for feedback on record security

Share SplashID records securely w/ other SplashID users & even non-users

A Pro license to Splash ID is $19.99 per year, but right now, you can get a lifetime account for that price. If you’d prefer, start with one year for only $9.99, which is half the normal price anyhow. Or, go for a three year option for just $14.99.