Mobvoi’s TicPods Free could be the true AirPods replacement for Android

Ever since Apple’s Airpods were released, the Android market has been on the hunt for a proper competitor. Over the last year, we have seen quite a few different options arrive. But none may be more intriguing than the new TicPods Free.

The TicPods Free come from Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch. As for what these AirPods competitors offer, the list is extensive:

In-ear detection

Intuitive touch controls

Noise isolation

Voice assistant support

Fast-charging

Ambient noise cancellation

18-hour battery life

IPX5 water resistance

Moving back to the battery life, the advertised 18-hours comes from both the headphones and the case. The TicPods Free themselves are advertised as having a 4-hour battery life. This is expanded to up to an extra 14 hours with the included charging case.

Now for pricing, the TicPods Free will sport a retail price of $129. However, if you head over to the Indiegogo campaign, you can pick up the TicPods Free for $79.

At the time of this writing, almost 1500 units have been claimed at the $79 price level. Then, the next tier is priced at $99, which is still a savings of more than 20%.

What is rather surprising is just how quickly Mobvoi has reached its goal of $50,000. Currently, the campaign is sitting at almost $290,000 thanks to the help of more than 3000 backers.

Finally, the TicPods Free is expected to launch in July of this year. Although we are likely to learn more about these new headphones as the days go on.

If you want to check out the Indiegogo campaign, hit the button below. Be sure to let us know what you think about these headphones and if you’ve backed the campaign.

Back the TicPods Free!