Check out this mouse pad that’s also a wireless charger for your phone

Traditionally mouse pads have served one function – provide a slick and even surface for the mouse to slide on. But modern mouse pads are a lot less boring than that.

Take for example, the MousePad+, a product created by New York-based studio Takieso Graft Design.

Like the name indicates, the accessory provides a surface for your mouse to slide on, but also doubles as a wireless charging pad for your smartphone. So if you own a Samsung Galaxy S9 or LG V30, all you have to do is place your phone on top of the MousePad+ and it will start charging.

The MousePad+ is more than a pad for your mouse

The MousePad+ is made of two parts: the wireless charging one is covered in brown/black or blue leather, while the mouse pad portion is made from wool fiber. You can plug the mouse directly into your mouse or PC.

The company is marketing the mouse as portable because you can easily fold it and pack it into a bag or backpack.

The MousePad+ is currently up on Kickstarter gathering funds. And with 40 more days to go, the project already surpassed its funding goal.

If you hurry up, you can still get a MousePad+ (with USB-A) for only $29. The expected retail price is $69. The mice should start shipping to backers come July 2018. A MousePad+ plus USB-C bundle is available for $35.

Computer mice have been around for around 50 years or longer, and for most of that, they’ve been paired with mouse pads. But modern optical and laser mice can track on just about any surface. So for many people, mouse pads don’t serve a purpose anymore.

While a mouse pad isn’t technically necessary these days, there are still a lot of folks out there who like adorning their desks with one. For them, the MousePad+ could be a great purchase. So if you fall into this category, head on to Kickstarter.